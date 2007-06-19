Batman's Motorcycle Revealed

If Joker fetishist Mark Wilson had his way, the movie would be called Joker Begins: With Some Batman. He can take his purple mascara and his dumb purple car and shove it, because Batman and his Bat Motorcycle (the Batpod) is where it's at.

Taken on the set of the new movie, this Batman motorcycle is to regular motorcycles as the Batmobile in the first movie was to, say, a Toyota Camry. Plus, I think those things on the front are guns. Yep, this baby has guns like the Batmobile. What is that wetness we're feeling? Urine or saliva? It's both!

Jump for larger pics.

LA Times [via FilmWad]