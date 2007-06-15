Following up on the soft Transformers plushies from the other day, these Autobot and Decepticon pillows brings the movie straight to your couch. They're shaped like the actual Autobot/Decepticon badge symbols, which means they don't actually change shapes like the actual Transformers.

They're $22 each, so you'll have to watch that drool unless you want Megatron to end up smelling like one of the Dinobots after they came up out of a landfill. Or, we suppose, Landfill himself.

Autobots [Big Bad Toy Store]

Decepticons [Big Bad Toy Store]