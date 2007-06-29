Aussie's two weeks underwater in a box

In a flooded quarry in Albury, Lloyd Godson spent 12 days in a yellow submarine. Not any submarine. "The world's first self-sufficient, self-sustaining underwater habitat." By self-sustaining, they mean he still needed food deliveries, but it did generate its own oxygen, thanks to special algae soaked in Lloyd's urine. Mmmm... I can almost taste the aroma...

Can't say I spotted this in local press, but there was a big story on the ordeal experiment at the Daily Telegraph in the UK. That's where the cool diagram came from too.

Australian emerges after two weeks in underwater box [Daily Telegraph UK][via Neatorama]