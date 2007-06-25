Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Aussie pirate gets four years in Gitmo. No, wait, just a US prison.

pirate-kid.jpgThere's been some pretty hardcore pirate bashing lately, and I don't mean the bad reviews for that latest Caribbean movie (take THAT, Disney!) They're worse than real world thieves, apparently, because the dollar value of 'goods' stolen runs to billions of dollars! These guys are the Dr. Evil of thievery... if only they could work out how to turn it into cash like those pirates that make and sell actual discs in Asia, huh?

Anyway, seems one of our own bad guys, Hew Raymond Griffiths, formerly of Bateau Bay on the NSW Central Coast, has now met his match in the form of a US prison cell where he'll spend the next 15 months of a 51 month sentence (he earned time served after spending years in a local cell while fighting extradition).

Well, there's falling in with a bad crowd, and then there is getting involved with a Russian warez crew (the notorious DOD). If I lived on the Central Coast, I'd probably take up surfing. -Seamus Byrne

US gaols Aussie piracy kingpin [SMH] Thanks M0les for the tip. Don't visit his blog. It's crap. His words, not mine.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles