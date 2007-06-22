Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Audiocron Audible Clock, the Faceless Alarm for Counters

audocron.jpgIf you don't feel like opening your eyes in the morning, or if you're blind, you'll love this $25 Audiochron Audible Clock, a faceless timepiece that plays charming bell sounds instead of showing you what time it is. You can set it to chime on the hour or half hour, or it will just start its little binging and bonging (heh heh, he said bonging) every time you touch it, making one sound for the hours and another for the minutes.

That could mean hearing a lot of noises, and counting, not bad if you're someone who likes to count crows on a clothesline. Take the jump to see a video of this 5-inch clock that looks like a doorknob singing its lovely song, which is quite pleasant at first but might turn into a nightmare after about a week.

This must be a real bitch to set. Couldn't they have just put a little LED face on it, too? – Charlie White

Product Page [Think Geek, via Oh Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles