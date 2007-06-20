AT&T Unveils Video Sharing Service, Presumably to Help Spy on Us

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

attvideoshare.jpgVideocalling has already been available in Europe and Asia for some time now using high-speed 3G networks, which is why many phones we don't get over here have cameras both on the front and back of the device. We've been waiting a while for the same service to make it over here, and finally AT&T is unveiling their new Video Share service. Awesome news, right? Well, not really.Unfortunately, the service isn't really videocalling. The video stream only go one way, so users will need to manually switch back and forth to see each other. Furthermore, AT&T is going to be charging a pretty insane amount for the privilege of using this crippled service: $4.99 a month for 25 minutes of usage, $9.99 for 60 minutes, or 35 cents per minute. All of this is on top of whatever data plan you already have, by the way, even if it's unlimited. At a time when we'd go out of our way to avoid giving AT&T our money, this seems like something that we can certainly wait to be done right before jumping on board with.

If you disagree and happen to live in Atlanta, Dallas, or San Antonio, you can waste your hard earned money on this starting in late July. –Adam Frucci

Product Page [AT&T Video Share]

