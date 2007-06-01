AT&T Debuts Slender 3G Samsung a717 and a727

Slim and slick, the SGH-a717 is a flip phone with a 2 megapixel camera that costs $150 (with two-year contract and $50 mail-in rebate). Its sister, the SGH-a727, is a candy bar with 1.3 megapixel camera that costs $100 (with the same two-year yadda yadda).

They remind me of the Samsung Sync phone, both in sleek angular style and in their ability to sideload music from Napster and Yahoo (and, I am guessing, other PlaysForSure services you may subscribe to).

The badass app for these phones is Video Share, which we first saw demoed during the introduction of Motorola's RAZR 2. While you are talking, you can stream video in one direction as sort of a show-and-tell. (Your listener must have a compatilbe 3G phone as well, of course.) AT&T says its got over 160 markets with HSDPA, meaning throughput of 400 to 700 Kbps on average. Jump for close-up shots and facts straight from the horse's mouth.