Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Atari Memorabilia to Goes Under the Hammer in NYC

N08330-151-lr-1.jpg Sotheby's is holding a sale of Americana at its auction house in New York today. One of the lots on offer is described as "an extensive archive of original marketing materials from the 'Golden Age' of Atari."

So, if you want 135 large file folders stuffed full of original sketches, early designs and proofs of games such as Dig Dug, Bezerk, Asteroids, Pong and Mario Bros., then get thee to Sotheby's, stick your bidding paddle in the air and wave it around like you just don't care. It'll cost you, though...

This went down overnight. I can't actually find a result page on Sotheby's to report what the final pricing was. -SB

N08330-151-lr-2.jpgN08330-151-lr-3.jpg

You'll need to stump up between $150,000 and $250,000 for the privilege of owning these early 80s objects. Do you think those dudes who dress up as Pacman and run round the place will bum rush the show? I do hope so. – Ad Dugdale

Sotheby's Atari Auction [Cool Hunting]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles