Asus Eee PC: the Tiny Ultraportable for Web Browsing

Step aside, Foleo, there's a new sheriff in town. Asus' Eee PC 701 (we know, the name sucks) is an ultraportable/UMPC hybrid designed especially for Web browsing. The tiny handheld weighs 1.9 pounds and packs a 7-inch screen with a full keyboard. Intrigued? That's just the beginning.

The PC will be fitted with 512MB of memory and use either a 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB flash drive for storage. It'll have built-in wireless along with an integrated webcam and mic. No word on pricing or availability yet, but of the two ultraportable/UMPC hybrids we've seen (the Foleo and the VIA), I'd put my money on this one. As long as it's not absurdly priced, of course.

