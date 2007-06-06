Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Asus Eee PC: the Tiny Ultraportable for Web Browsing

Asus%20Eee%20PC%20701.jpg Step aside, Foleo, there's a new sheriff in town. Asus' Eee PC 701 (we know, the name sucks) is an ultraportable/UMPC hybrid designed especially for Web browsing. The tiny handheld weighs 1.9 pounds and packs a 7-inch screen with a full keyboard. Intrigued? That's just the beginning.

The PC will be fitted with 512MB of memory and use either a 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB flash drive for storage. It'll have built-in wireless along with an integrated webcam and mic. No word on pricing or availability yet, but of the two ultraportable/UMPC hybrids we've seen (the Foleo and the VIA), I'd put my money on this one. As long as it's not absurdly priced, of course. – Louis Ramirez

Press Release [via Laptoping]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles