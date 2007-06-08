Asus Eee PC Gets Pricing and Release Date

Asus' tiny Internet PC just got a little sweeter. The 7-inch handheld is rumored to be coming out this August for a mere $199. That's less than half the price of the Palm Foleo. There's even rumblings that future versions might have a 3G radio embedded. So between the Foleo and the NanoBook, the Eee PC still has the upper hand in my book.

