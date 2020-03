Built at Legoland in California with over 465,000 bricks, this 94.3-foot pirate ship mast is the new tallest LEGO tower in the world, besting the Danes' meager 93.43-foot tower constructed last year by almost a foot. And I mean, pirate ship = awesome.

It just needs some ninjas crawling all over it killing pirates, since that's what ninjas do.

