Archos TV Plus Also Downloads Movies, Surfs the Web

Archos has also jumped into the personal-video-recorder-streaming-box-Internet-TV-thing-a-mathon bandwagon. Their TV Plus works on its own, connected to the Internet using Wi-Fi or Ethernet, as well as in tandem with their multimedia players. It has your usual AV ports, including HDMI and component up to 720p, and stores 80 to 250GB of content. It does a lot of things for a nice price, but I think I could just grab one for the ZX Spectrum-like rubber keyboard in their remote.

Like some of the Archos video devices presented today, their TV Plus connects to the their content store to download movies and TV shows. On top of that, it also lets you surf the Web, as you can see by the rubber QWERTY keyboard. In Europe, it will cost from $292 for the 80GB model to $399 for the one with 250GB.

