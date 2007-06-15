Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Archos 605 WiFi Downloads Movies Over the Web

605.jpgArchos has just announced their Generation 5, their new line of multimedia players. We will get a hands-on later today, but the 605 WiFi has been posted on their site. Although it looks very similar to the previous model, it has been improved all around.First, the 4.3-inch screen is now 800 x 480 pixels. It comes with different hard drives: 30, 80 and 160GB. Archos says the top model stores up to 200 1,5-hour clips with 1,000kbit/s MPEG-4 encoding. The 605 WiFi will also stream videos from your PC and record TV shows using the optional DVR Station, DVR Travel Adapter or Mini Dock. This feature also includes a new TV Program Guide.

The most important thing, according to Archos, is that you can download movies and music using their Archos Content Portal. You are not limited to this, though: it can also surf the Web and download or watch other content as well. Strangely enough, it requires you to download a Flash plug-in to see YouTube or other Flash-based video sites.

One nice touch: it reads PDF files. You know, for books. – Jesus Diaz

ARCHOS 605 WiFi [Archos]

