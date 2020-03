We covered Apple's three simple service plans this morning, but we didn't touch on Apple's top-tier voice plans. The only difference between these three behemoths and the ones we did cover are the minutes: 2000, 4000, and 6000, which go for $119, $169 and $219 respectively. You'd think for that price, Apple + AT&T would throw in at least some more text messages. Nope, still 200 base. This does change up the total cost of ownership a bit though.

Apple Rate Plans [Apple]