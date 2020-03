Remember the leaked iPhone dock with Bluetooth headphone charging? The one we said was different from the one Apple showed at MacWorld? Here it is. This is the image we saw in February, now finally cleared to be posted online.

As we noted before, there's two cables going into that iPhone connector, though we're not sure what they're for. But it's good that the Bluetooth slot for Bluetooth headset charging is there so we won't need multiple chargers.

