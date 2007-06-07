Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Apple TV Profit Margins Not As Obscene as Most Apple Wares

appletvmoney.jpgOn top of not selling so well, even when Apple does manage to unload an Apple TV, apparently they're not doing so at the slam-bang profit margins they're accustomed to. Masters of component/cost analysis iSuppli broke down the parts of the Apple TV to estimate that Apple's pumping at least $237 into each one—and that's based on a lowball estimate.

While making 62 bucks a pop isn't exactly subsidizing them, the 20% margin before marketing costs grossly underperforms the Apple standard of 50% gross margins on products "outside its computer lineup," like iPods.However, they jump to over 30 percent on the new 160GB model, given the marginal difference in storage costs. And of course with the iPhone around the corner (which will most likely bank 50 percent) their biggest concern will probably be finding people to count the mad loot rolling in. – Matt Buchanan

What Apple TV Costs to Make [BW]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles