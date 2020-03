Broke Apple fanboys take note. Apple's newly launched Outlet has some pretty sweet deals worth checking out. Sure, they're all refurbished, but you still get a warranty and besides, would you turn down a $1,300 MacBook Pro or a $129 4GB iPod Nano? It's worth checking out if you're low on cash.

AU: Not sure if this is new in the US, but we've had a refurb and clearance section of the Apple Store for quite some time. You'll find it down the bottom left of the local Apple Store website. -SB

Apple Outlet