Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Apple OS X Leopard Wishlist

You're all familiar with the features announced for Leopard at last year's WWDC: Time Machine, Spaces, and new iChat/Mail apps. But there's definitely going to be more.

Wired has a piece on core animation, the developer animation suite that will make regular apps sparkle.

Also, Computerworld is predicting an alliance between Apple and Google to incorporate some of Google's web apps into .Mac. That should make loyal users of the stagnant .Mac platform happy. Or at least content enough to keep shelling out for that @mac.com address.

Here's our wishlist.• Tight integration with iPhone. There's going to be iTunes and iPhoto integration for sure, but let's get some stuff like proximity detection, auto-file system syncing, auto-syncing of Mail, Safari, and even remote control of your Mac from your phone over Wi-Fi. Heck, why not make it a super fancy remote when you're watching AppleTV or FrontRow.

• A better Finder. Better known as FTFF. For something that integral to everyday usage, that thing sucks.

• Native Windows apps like Parallels. How about Apple just buys Parallels and integrates their development right into the OS? That'd be something.

Those are the big three. How about you? What would you like to see in Leopard? – Jason Chen

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles