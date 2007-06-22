Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Apple Notebook and Desktop Share Rising (A Little)

AppleNPDPie.jpg It was called the iPod effect, but maybe now it should be dubbed the iPhone effect. The force compelling people to switch from PCs to Macs was doing something this past May, though it's not exactly easy to spot on a pie chart.The latest numbers funneled to us out of NPD say that in all channels last month, Apple's notebook share increased nearly two percentage points, from 12.5% to 14.3%. In desktops they went up just a tiny sliver (from 10.2.% to 10.4%), but in overall computers, they're at 13%, up from 11.6%. (Notebooks are the largest part of the market these days.)

I can see the Apple fanboys getting excited already, and I can also spot the haters grumbling about the iFavoritism. Hey, it's just one month of sales, and a few percentage points at that, so settle down, the both of you. – Wilson Rothman

NPD Home Page [NPD]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles