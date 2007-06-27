Apple Makes iPhone Activation Easy as Pie

After you hack and slash your way through the hordes of stinking, sweating fanboys, Apple has confirmed you won't have to soak up the aftermath while standing around to sign service contracts or the like—you'll be able to head straight home to choose your service plan and activate your iPhone via iTunes.

Make sure you have your Social Security number handy, though. Other than that you just need an iTunes store account or a major credit card. If you already have an AT&T account, you can keep that number and just upgrade your account "to work with iPhone."

Say what you will about the iPhone, but Apple actually has done something remarkable here: they made buying and activating a cell phone not totally suck ass. Full press release: