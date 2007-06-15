Apple Issues Windows Safari Update

Those of you who downloaded the the Safari 3.0 beta earlier this week should head on over to the download site and grab the new 3.0.1. It patches a number of security holes found this week (listed after the jump), and should probably be installed as quickly as possible.

Download Page [Apple]

The Safari 3 Public Beta was released on June 11 for Mac OS X and Windows XP/Vista. This beta software is for trial purposes and intended to gather feedback prior to a full release. As with all our products, we encourage security researchers to report issues to [email protected]

Safari 3.0.1 Public Beta for Windows is now available and addresses the following issues in Safari 3 Public Beta:

CVE-ID: CVE-2007-3186 Available for: Windows XP or Vista Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A command injection vulnerability exists in the Windows version of Safari 3 Public Beta. By enticing a user to visit a maliciously crafted web page, an attacker can trigger the issue which may lead to arbitrary code execution. This update addresses the issue by performing additional processing and validation of URLs. This does not pose a security issue on Mac OS X systems, but could lead to an unexpected termination of the Safari browser.

CVE-ID: CVE-2007-3185 Available for: Windows XP or Vista Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An out-of-bounds memory read issue in Safari 3 Public Beta for Windows may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution when visiting a malicious website. This issue does not affect Mac OS X systems.

CVE-ID: CVE-2007-2391 Available for: Windows XP or Vista Impact: Visiting a malicious website may allow cross-site scripting Description: A race condition in Safari 3 Public Beta for Windows may allow cross site scripting. Visiting a maliciously crafted web page may allow access to JavaScript objects or the execution of arbitrary JavaScript in the context of another web page. This issue does not affect Mac OS X systems.

The update is available via the "Apple Software Update" application, which is installed with the most recent version of QuickTime or iTunes on Windows.

Safari 3.0.1 Public Beta for Windows is also available via Apple's Safari download site at: http://www.apple.com/safari/download/

Safari for Windows XP or Vista The download file is named: "SafariSetup.exe" Its SHA-1 digest is: e468f56613abaa3afd692ded78c35eaf109ca0b6

Safari+QuickTime for Windows XP or Vista The download file is named: "SafariQuickTimeSetup.exe" Its SHA-1 digest is: af73dd81793b2802200da5d7d5c8077a67ca57ec

This message is signed with Apple's Product Security PGP key, and details are available at: http://www.apple.com/support/security/pgp/