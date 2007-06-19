Apple Gives iPhone Glass Face and Extends Talk Time To 8 Hours

Amid skepticism that Apple's originally proposed talk time of "up to 5 hours" may not be guaranteed, Apple has upped the ante. Today it promised "8 hours of talk time, 6 hours of Internet use, 7 hours of video playback or 24 hours of audio playback" plus a whopping "10 days of standby time." The same press release says that the front surface of the iPhone has been upgraded from plastic to "durable" glass. Jump for the info, straight from the horse's mouth.

iPhone Delivers Up to Eight Hours of Talk Time

Now Features Durable Glass Top Surface

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 18 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) today announced that iPhone(TM) will deliver significantly longer battery life when it ships on June 29 than was originally estimated when iPhone was unveiled in January. iPhone will feature up to 8 hours of talk time, 6 hours of Internet use, 7 hours of video playback or 24 hours of audio playback.* In addition, iPhone will feature up to 250 hours-more than 10 days-of standby time.

Apple also announced that the entire top surface of iPhone, including its stunning 3.5-inch display, has been upgraded from plastic to optical-quality glass to achieve a superior level of scratch resistance and optical clarity.

"With 8 hours of talk time, and 24 hours of audio playback, iPhone's battery life is longer than any other 'Smartphone' and even longer than most MP3 players," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "We've also upgraded iPhone's entire top surface from plastic to optical-quality glass for superior scratch resistance and clarity. There has never been a phone like iPhone, and we can't wait to get this truly magical product into the hands of customers starting just 11 days from today."

iPhone introduces an entirely new user interface based on a revolutionary multi-touch display and pioneering new software that allows users to control iPhone with just a tap, flick or pinch of their fingers. iPhone combines three products into one small and lightweight handheld device — a revolutionary mobile phone, a widescreen iPod, and the Internet in your pocket with best-ever applications on a mobile phone for email, web browsing and maps.

iPhone ushers in an era of software power and sophistication never before seen in a mobile device, which completely redefines what users can do on their mobile phones.

Pricing and Availability iPhone will be available in the US on June 29, 2007 in a 4GB model for $499 (US) and an 8GB model for $599 (US), and will work with either a PC or Mac(R). iPhone will be sold in the US through Apple's retail and online stores, and through AT&T's select retail stores.

*All Battery claims are dependent upon network configuration and many other factors; actual results may vary. See http://www.apple.com/batteries for more information. Music capacity is based on four minutes per song and 128-Kbps AAC encoding; actual capacity varies by content.