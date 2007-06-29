Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Apple Employee Address Reveals iPods With OS X, AppleTV Focus, and Improved Macs

In addition to giving Apple employees a free 8GB iPhone by the end of July, Steve Jobs had a few more things to say in Apple's closed-door internal meeting today.

First, Jobs talked about how new Macs they have coming up will be "off the charts," and then talked about how they want the four pillars of their business to be Macs, iPods, iPhones and Apple TVs. Right now their focus is on the iPhone, but Apple TV will get its turn later.

Also addressed was an iPod with OS X, which sounds to us like an iPhone without the phone or communicator functions (but with the touchscreen).

Other interesting details he talked about was the 6 p.m. launch time (he didn't want people to take off from work), and the use of EDGE in the iPhone (battery, deployment issues). We're sure the employees were most excited about getting a free iPhone, which probably colored their response to all the other announcements. Internal Apple Stevenote: iPhone, iPods with OS X, and "off the charts" Macs in the pipeline [Ars Technica]

