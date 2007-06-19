Apple Bluetooth Headset Gets FCC Approval

Remember that Apple Bluetooth headset that was briefly shown at the iPhone launch back in January? Amidst all the total hype and astonishment, the little bud seems to have been lost in the maelstrom, but now it's gotten the nod from the FCC to launch alongside the iPhone later this month.

As far as Bluetooth headsets ago, it's a little larger than the smallest ones, and looks rather nondescript, but it still has that clean design for which Apple is worshiped.

