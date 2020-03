Apple has become the country's third-largest music retailer, bitch-slapping Amazon aside for the bronze.

With a 10% market share, Apple sits close behind #1 retailer Wal-mart (15.8%) and #2 Best Buy (13.8%). All findings were recently reported by NPD Group and are based upon their survey of 400,000 people age 13 and older.

Preemptive strike: We are such Apple fanboys.

Real question for the comments: Can Apple reach the top spot?

