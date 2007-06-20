Apple Announces YouTube Will Be On iPhone (and Now Ready for Apple TV)

Last week we speculated on it, and today Apple confirmed it. The company said that the YouTube software update was ready for download for Apple TV owners. But of course there was "one more thing": YouTube content would be available on the iPhone at launch.
You will be able to download content over Wi-Fi or EDGE, according to the press release. (My guess is that one will be better than the other.)
This doesn't mean Flash video on iPhone. YouTube is encoding its content in H.264, and the iPhone will be "the first" mobile device to use those videos. That means, at launch, you won't be able to get at the entire catalog of YouTube video, but the Apple press release states that the conversion of all YouTube clips to H.264 will be complete by the fall.
CUPERTINO, Calif., June 20 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple(R) today announced that iPhone(TM) users will be able to enjoy YouTube's originally-created content on their iPhones when they begin shipping on June 29. A new Apple-designed application on iPhone will wirelessly stream YouTube's content to iPhone over Wi-Fi or EDGE networks and play it on iPhone's stunning 3.5 inch display.
In addition, Apple announced that YouTube is now live on Apple TV(TM). Users can download the free software update using Apple TV's built-in software update feature, and then easily navigate through YouTube's familiar video browsing categories or search for specific videos. YouTube members can also log-in to their YouTube accounts on Apple TV to view and save their favorite videos.
"iPhone delivers the best YouTube mobile experience by far," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "Now users can enjoy YouTube wherever they are-on their iPhone, on their Mac or on a widescreen TV in their living room with Apple TV."
To achieve higher video quality and longer battery life on mobile devices, YouTube has begun encoding their videos in the advanced H.264 format, and iPhone will be the first mobile device to use the H.264-encoded videos. Over 10,000 videos will be available on June 29, and YouTube will be adding more each week until their full catalog of videos is available in the H.264 format this fall.
The combination of H.264-encoded videos plus iPhone's built-in Wi-Fi networking, stunning 3.5 inch display, and custom YouTube application with its multi-touch user interface results in the best YouTube experience on any mobile device.
Pricing & Availability iPhone will include the built-in Apple-designed YouTube application when it is available in the US on June 29, 2007 in a 4GB model for $499 (US) and an 8GB model for $599 (US). iPhone will be sold in the US through Apple's retail and online stores, and through AT&T's retail stores.
Apple TV users can download the free software update using Apple TV's built-in software update feature.