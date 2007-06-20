Apple Announces YouTube Will Be On iPhone (and Now Ready for Apple TV)

Last week we speculated on it, and today Apple confirmed it. The company said that the YouTube software update was ready for download for Apple TV owners. But of course there was "one more thing": YouTube content would be available on the iPhone at launch.

You will be able to download content over Wi-Fi or EDGE, according to the press release. (My guess is that one will be better than the other.)

This doesn't mean Flash video on iPhone. YouTube is encoding its content in H.264, and the iPhone will be "the first" mobile device to use those videos. That means, at launch, you won't be able to get at the entire catalog of YouTube video, but the Apple press release states that the conversion of all YouTube clips to H.264 will be complete by the fall.