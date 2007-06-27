Apple and AT&T Roll Out Three "Simple" Service Plans

UPDATE: AT&T has confirmed the following: "The $59.99 plan, which is the low-end plan, comes with 5000 night and weekend minutes. The $79.99 and $99.99 plans come with unlimited night and weekend minutes."

The speculation is over and the iPhone service plans are on the table. There are three specifically for the iPhone:

• $59.99 for 450 minutes • $79.99 for 900 minutes • $99.99 for 1,350 minutesAll of the plans will include unlimited data for e-mail and web surfing, the Visual Voicemail you've heard so much about, 200 SMS text messages (only 200?), plus unlimited mobile-to-mobile. There's no mention of free nights and weekends; does this mean that the Apple plan is T-Mobile-like in its use of large buckets of "anytime" minutes? Activation will cost $36, and yes, you will have to sign up for two years of AT&T service.

You'll notice that none are called the iPlan. And none are totally unlimited, athough $100 for 1,350 minutes is pretty damn close to my dream plan, even if it does count the talking you do on nights and weekends.

Press release: