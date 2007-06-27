Apacer Mega Steno USB Reader Turns Staid Into Style

While Apacer hasn't given up trying to make iPod competitors, its time is better spent creating frilly stuff, as evidenced by this pretty little Mega Steno USB card reader. Whether you dig its frilly etchings on its case is a matter of taste, but at least someone is trying to make these prosaic devices a little prettier.

We're liking that ultra slim design and polished look of this little bauble, quite an improvement over all the others we've seen. It's about time somebody brought some style and grace to these useful devices. It supports the usual suspects of memory cards, and even comes with its own little velour carrying bag. Not bad for $25.

Product Page [USB Geek]