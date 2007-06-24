Animated Transformers Tees

Not all of us can turn into Optimus Prime like our fearless editor Brian Lam, so we generally settle for animated Transformers t-shirts. Coming in Autobot and Decepticon styles, you'll need to stay powered up with 2 AAA batteries to keep your stream of geek photons steady—but let's admit it—that's way less power than your lightsaber requires.

At $34.99, your allegiance to your new robots overlords will cost you, but making that career leap from organic robot toilet paper to the kid who gets to drive around the Mustang until it transforms and crushes him to death is important in our new society fraught with lug nut shortage. Product Page [via shinyshiny]