Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Amtek's Sidekick-sized U560 UMPC

u560.jpgIf we were to design a UMPC, making it small enough to put into our pocket is pretty much the primary feature we'd focus on. Amtek has the same idea, which is why their U560 prototype shown at Computex actually looks promising.

It's a flip-up UMPC with a full Sidekick-like (sold in AU as HipTop) QWERTY hidden underneath the closed screen. It's got an Intel 600MHz/800Mhz processor (depending on the version), a 1.3-megpaixel camera, 3600mAh battery and apparently runs Windows Vista.

There aren't very many other details, but if they can really put out this device with this form factor, we're sold. – Jason Chen

New U560 UMPC from Amtek [Gottabemobile]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles