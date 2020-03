Lisa Bufano is a dancer and performing artist who has gone through bilateral below knee and finger amputation. Here is a performance from "Five Open Mouths" in which she wears some extremely awesome prosthetic springing feet.

Hit the jump for a shot of her another one of her setups—a spider-like four-appendage extension. While the video doesn't strike me as high art, I'm guessing much of her show is nothing less than living Manga.

Dancer With A Difference [via gearfuse]