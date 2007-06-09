Amigo's Wireless Router Looks Exactly Like an Xbox 360

There's similar designs, and then there's Amigo's Wireless Router. The R622AG looks exactly like Microsoft's Xbox 360 no matter how you look at it. However, if you're really a fan of the design, then the fact that Aimgo's shoved in 802.11 a/b/g, four Ethernet ports and two USB ports for external hard drives/webcams/printers won't bother you one bit.

Plus, there's even music streaming to USB speakers, and Samba/FTP for file access of your attached USB drives. If they can manage to put this out for under $50 and add 802.11n support, we're sold.

Xbox 360 entirely wireless LAN Luther and the USB server [Impress]