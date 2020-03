If you thought the Hanger18 looked cool, get a load of AMD's concept PC. It was created by AMD to show manufacturers the kinds of designs they can dream up when using AMD's hardware (in particular AMD Live!, which is their media center platform). The PC features an embedded LCD, a slot-loading optical drive, and built-in media controls. If not for the solid gold color, I'd say this was one sexy beast. Do you guys dig it or hate it?

AMD Creates "Ideal" Design for Media PCs [Electronista]