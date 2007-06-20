Alto Express and Connect: Two Very Different Laptop Stands From Logitech

The night of Logitech laptop goodies continues, with two very different stands. One, the Alto Express, is sleek and ergonomic, and looks a little, um, analog for the $50 it's going to cost when it ships next month. Thankfully those Swiss engineers at Logitech furnished us with a rationale for coughing up dough, in the form of a diagram:

The more robust Alto Connect, on the other hand, looks well worth its $80 price tag, as a USB hub and cord wrangler, in addition to being your spine-straightening friend. Jump for fact sheets plus a gallery of sexy shots—if you look close, you can see every orifice jack on the Connect's two-piece body.

Alto Express Fact Sheet:

Logitech Altoâ„¢ Express Notebook Stand The new look of comfort Announcement Date: June 20, 2007 Shipping: July 2007 Price: $29.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description The Logitech Alto Express is an affordable, stylish notebook stand with a translucent surface and smooth, sculptural curve. The lightweight, one-piece stand requires minimal setup and encourages better posture, improving overall comfort when using a notebook PC. When placed on the stand, the laptop's display is brought to eye level and proper arm distance, which is ideal according to basic ergonomic principles. And with the addition of any full-size keyboard and mouse, the Alto Express brings increased comfort to virtually any notebook PC. • Display stand encourages good posture • Works with virtually any laptop • High-quality, stylish, translucent construction • Rubber feet keep notebook and stand securely in place • When not in use, mouse and keyboard can be stored underneath stand to reduce clutter • Smart alternative to large, expensive monitors and more permanent docking stations

Alto Connect Fact Sheet: