Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Altec Lansing's Powered Theater is First Foray into Home Theater

altec-lansingpt.jpgAltec Lansing enters the home theater market for the first time with its Powered Theater line, shipping in August. Designed to be big on sound and small on space, Powered Theater comes in two flavors: the advanced two-piece PT8051 or the bigger, single-piece PT7031. Thanks to their slim forms, the units should complement home theaters set up around space-saving flatscreens and wall-mounted TVs.

altec-lansingpt-lg.jpg

Both of the Powered Theater units take advantage of NXT flat panel loudspeakers–which is NXT's specialty. The cheaper, one-piece PT7031 emulates 5-channel surround sound, though its more complex brother will communicate wirelessly between its two units for multiple front and rear channels, producing more convincing surround sound.

The PT7031 is expected to carry a $600 price tag, and $1000 for the more advanced PT8051.

Press release [Altec Lansing via Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles