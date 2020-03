Last month, Intel hosted a PC design challenge with 26 prototype entrants from all around the world. You may have heard about it, hell you may have voted for a machine, but now, for the first time, you get to see each of the contestants sprawled out and baring it all, lovingly photographed by Erin Lubin. Go ahead, sit back and leaf through all 38 shots. It might feel wrong—but it's perfectly natural.

Intel Core Processor Challenge [Intel]