Is the gigantic price tag on the LG Prada not enough to convince users that it's a "high end luxury phone"? Then how about free insurance if the phone breaks, even if it's due to the owner's stupidity?

LG's 60,000 customer policy goes into effect immediately, and will give you up to 200,000 South Korean Won if you break your phone. The bad news: 200,000 Won is only $215. The phone is $700. Try not to break your phone.

