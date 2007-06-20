Alienware Selling P2 Case Separately For $399

If you've always wanted those Aliens-shaped Alienware cases but never had a high-paying enough job for one, this P2 Chassis is a good compromise. You pay $399 for the shell, which comes with a 700-watt power supply, blue LEDs and the quality construction Alienware PCs are known for.

Still, $399 is pretty steep for a case, even if it is Alienware. You can get a pretty decent- looking one, plus a good power supply for $200-ish.

AU: Now if they'd just start selling desktop machines again in Australia I'd be pleased. I've chased their local reps a couple of times recently, but no response yet. Seems things are VERY quiet on the local front.

Alienware Now Selling P2 Chassis as a Barebones Kit [Computer Shopper]