Alienware Lifts the Veil on its High-Def Hangar18 HTPC

After all the rumors and waiting, Alienware is officially launching the Hangar18 HTPC today. The new system comes equipped with dual TV tuners (you can have up to 4), an onboard 5.1 amp, HDMI out, and an AMD Athlon 64 X2 dual-core CPU. You can cram it with up to 4GB of memory and 2TB of storage space and choose between a 720p or 1080p capable system. There's even a Gyration remote to replace your pesky mouse. The system is available today with a starting price of $1,999.

AU: It's a shame the Australian arm of Alienware is rather dead at the moment. A visit to the site gives no desktops (they're 'coming soon', yet the US site has the usual array available). Just workstations and notebooks. Seems the Dell takeover has only crippled local access to their stuff. We'll chase up with Dell and try to get some word on what's going on with Alienware.

Product Page