Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Alienware Lifts the Veil on its High-Def Hangar18 HTPC

Alienware%20Hangar.jpg After all the rumors and waiting, Alienware is officially launching the Hangar18 HTPC today. The new system comes equipped with dual TV tuners (you can have up to 4), an onboard 5.1 amp, HDMI out, and an AMD Athlon 64 X2 dual-core CPU. You can cram it with up to 4GB of memory and 2TB of storage space and choose between a 720p or 1080p capable system. There's even a Gyration remote to replace your pesky mouse. The system is available today with a starting price of $1,999. – Louis Ramirez

AU: It's a shame the Australian arm of Alienware is rather dead at the moment. A visit to the site gives no desktops (they're 'coming soon', yet the US site has the usual array available). Just workstations and notebooks. Seems the Dell takeover has only crippled local access to their stuff. We'll chase up with Dell and try to get some word on what's going on with Alienware. -SB

Product Page

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles