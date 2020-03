Can't be bothered to learn guitar? Get Guitar Hero. Even lazier than that? Get this Air Guitar Pro. The gadget consists of the upper neck of the guitar, and have seven buttons to create chords and modify them (major, minor, augmented, diminished).

In addition to making your own music, there's pre-recorded tracks like Are You Gonna Be My Girl and Walk This Way. Air guitar has never been cooler. It's also never been lamer.

