Adwatch: Wonder Why the Xbox Didn't Sell in Japan?

Microsoft has a gigantic hole to dig itself out of when it comes to the Xbox in Japan. Perhaps if they didn't make strange-ass commercials for the first Xbox (strange even for Japan's standards) with a woman and a pie machine, there'd actually be an audience for the good games they're putting out on the Xbox 360 now.

Then again, pies and beautiful Japanese women is 80% of the reason why Ashcraft moved to Japan in the first place. The other 20%? Fleeing the law.

