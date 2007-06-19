Adwatch: Wonder Why the Xbox Didn't Sell in Japan?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Microsoft has a gigantic hole to dig itself out of when it comes to the Xbox in Japan. Perhaps if they didn't make strange-ass commercials for the first Xbox (strange even for Japan's standards) with a woman and a pie machine, there'd actually be an audience for the good games they're putting out on the Xbox 360 now.

Then again, pies and beautiful Japanese women is 80% of the reason why Ashcraft moved to Japan in the first place. The other 20%? Fleeing the law. – Jason Chen

Selling The Xbox in Japan: Pie In Face Edition [TVINJapan via Kotaku]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

