ABC.com's HD Streaming Not So HD Afterall

A few weeks ago, ABC.com announced that it'd deliver some of its popular shows in high-def online. Well, as it turns out the content won't be that HD afterall. ABC.com will rely on a codec from On2 Technologies to deliver 720p content at 25fps at a bitrate ranging from 850 kilobits per second to 2 megabits per second. Considering that ABC.com's current standard def videos are encoded at 1.5mbps, the jump to 2 doesn't seem so high-def afterall. But since they offer the best video to date, chances are we'll still watch.

How ABC.com Plans to Deliver HD Online [Multichannel News]