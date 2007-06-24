A Car That's a Grill

This Holden Monaro GTS is a classic car that's been sacrificed for the greater good: the burning of animal flesh (and some corn).

Our buddies at Jalopnik received some shots of this VBQ from its Australian home. The product is DIY work for the time being, but anyone who starts a business of quasi-mass production will get a nice plug from yours truly.

We love this idea of supporting recycling, filling our bellies and pissing off our wives—all in one glorious CarBQ. Hit up the link for a full gallery. Holden Monaro [jalopnik]