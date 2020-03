Zune fanatics, keep your eyes wide open as July approaches. Word on the web is that Microsoft is getting ready to roll out an 80GB model of the Zune, codenamed Scorpio. Precious little information is currently available, but it seems that Microsoft is gearing up for a holiday release. Whether or not Europe will get the Scorpio just as fast as America, or, at this rate, as fast as they get the original Zune has yet to be seen.

