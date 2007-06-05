Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

edisons_nursery.jpgSilicon Valley couple Pam and Paul Costa apparently have high hopes for their son Edison. They've decorated the little tyke's nursery in a Thomas Edison theme, and the centerpiece is an actual Cray Y-MP supercomputer they've pressed into service as a seating area. Apparently these horseshoe-shaped behemoths, which were $5 million mofo supercomputers back in 1988, can now be picked up at yard sales.

Let's just hope little Edison grows up to be interested in computers, or there are going to be two very disappointed parents in Sunnyvale. We're wondering if Edison's marriage hasn't already been arranged, too. Check out the gallery for a tour of this unique nursery, and don't miss our favorite, a blackboard complete with the molecular formulas for milk, pee and poop. – Charlie White

Edison's Nursery [Costa]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

