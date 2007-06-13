$55k Life-Sized Dino is a Wise Investment for the Future

Are you a four-year-old boy with $55,000 in disposable income sitting around? Well then, son, have I got the product for you. Just think of it as the biggest toy ever.

It's a life-sized replica of a Camarasaurus, one of the less popular kids at the dinosaur cafeteria table. But hey, that doesn't make this lumbering herbivore any less impressive. Standing 18 feet high and stretching 55 feet long, it'll make your birthday party the social event of the school year. So what are you waiting for? Have dad get your checkbook and become the most popular kid around.

Product Page [via Red Ferret]