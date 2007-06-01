50 Politicians Who've Gotten Money from the RIAA

You know we hate the RIAA around here, for good reason. While the DRM thing seems to be getting better, we still hate their lawsuits and their shiftless nature. You do realize that their bully tactics are tolerated by the government for a reason, right? Because they give lots of money to politicians.

Well, tell those pols you don't like it one bit. Consumerist has gathered up a list of 50 politicians that take campaign money from the dreaded RIAA along with their contact info. One of those suckers purporting to represent you? Give them a call and give them a piece of your mind. It's your duty as an American.

Contact Information For 50 Politicians Who Take Campaign Money From The RIAA [Consumerist]