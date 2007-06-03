Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

3rd Party iPhone App SDK to Launch at WWDC?

apps.pngLast week at D, Steve Jobs told Mossberg 3rd party apps would come later this year. And a lot of geeks were happy, but lots didn't believe him, either. John Markoff of the NYTimes backs up the story, and claims that some sort of SDK will be unveiled at WWDC.

A person briefed on Apple's plans said that at its software developer conference this month, Apple intends to announce that it will make it possible for developers of small programs written for the Macintosh to easily convert them to run on the iPhone.

To me, that sounds like an app to convert Widgets for use in the iPhone. Now THAT could be a killer app. Consider the number of Widgets available already. This bit of info follows closely behind Jobs saying that 3rd party support would occur later in the year.

Speaking of Apps...the good Doctor Macenstein has watched the commercials 1,000 times or so, and has uncovered a little continuity error in one of the thirty second commercials revealed on 60 Minutes tonight. There are 11 apps at one time, and then later, an unseen 12th app pushes the other known icons down. Any guesses as to what the mystery program is?

– Brian Lam

Fever Builds for iPhone (Anxiety Too) [NYTimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles