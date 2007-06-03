Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

3G iPhone Monday UK Announcement is Bollocks

3geurope.jpgSomeone thinks Apple has suicidal tendencies and is going to announce a 3G iPhone on Monday for the UK market. We are not buying it for many reasons. First, a move like that will kill their own US launch, alienating their customers. But there are many other factors on top of that.

The reporter is describing the most convoluted deal ever, with Vodafone and T-Mobile as carriers and Carphone Warehouse selling it. Why would two carriers share the Jesus Phone, let alone adding a third party?Then, we know for a fact that negotiations are still underway with Telefonica/O2. Is Apple going to announce a partial deal? Would Vodafone get a deal in UK and leave the lucrative Spanish market out of the equation? Or would they try to sell it exclusively themselves for the whole of Europe? Would Telefonica/O2 want to give away UK to Vodafone?

The iPhone also requires some important changes in the carriers' backend. Would two carriers make the changes to share it? Or, like AT&T, would they want long-term exclusive deals?

And finally, nothing moves in Europe in the summer. The announcement probably will be in September, perhaps at AppleExpo or even later, in Barcelona at the 3GSM. Or we may be absolutely wrong and Apple will indeed announce a 3G iPhone on monday. And lasers. And holographic projector. And personal teleport rays too.

Europe to get 3G iPhone from Vodafone, T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse [Pocket-Lint]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles