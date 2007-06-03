3cm Chair Proves Gadget Design Should Stay on Gadgets

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

isis_chair2.jpgThe obsession with thin and shiny above all other characteristics is apparently moving out of the gadget world and into the less-appropriate realm of furniture design. Take a look at this Isis chair, for example: it's a mere 3cm thick when folded up for some reason.

See, to me, that's not a selling point. I like to have some cushioning to make a chair, you know, comfortable. I'm not going to be hanging this on my wall; it doesn't have to deal with taking up too much space on my desk. So while I'm sure this is a marvel of design, I don't want to get my precious ass anywhere near it. –Adam Frucci

Yanko Design [via Akihabara News]

