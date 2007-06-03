3cm Chair Proves Gadget Design Should Stay on Gadgets

The obsession with thin and shiny above all other characteristics is apparently moving out of the gadget world and into the less-appropriate realm of furniture design. Take a look at this Isis chair, for example: it's a mere 3cm thick when folded up for some reason.

See, to me, that's not a selling point. I like to have some cushioning to make a chair, you know, comfortable. I'm not going to be hanging this on my wall; it doesn't have to deal with taking up too much space on my desk. So while I'm sure this is a marvel of design, I don't want to get my precious ass anywhere near it.

Yanko Design [via Akihabara News]